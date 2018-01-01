HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

AC Milan Notches 3rd Consecutive Soccer Win, Downing Lazio 2-1



ROME – AC Milan notched its third consecutive win in Italian soccer action, downing Lazio 2-1 in a hard-fought match.



The result cut short Lazio’s high-flying six-game unbeaten streak.



After a very negative first half of the season, Milan managed to get its act together at the San Siro Stadium, and with the win temporarily (at least) moved into sixth position in the rankings, although remaining there will depend on what Genoa can do later on Sunday against Rome.



Lazio was the better team throughout the match, but it was unable to bring things to fruition and lost a golden opportunity to strengthen its third-place position and broaden its lead over Milan’s Inter, which is in fourth after tying a few hours earlier against Spal of Ferrara.



AC Milan managed to get on the board 20 minutes into the match, when Patrick Cutrone took advantage of a centering pass by Turkey’s Hakan Calhanoglu for his third goal of the year.



Lazio didn’t delay in responding, however, with Serbia’s Adam Marusic tying things up just five minutes later on an assist from Brazil’s Lucas Leiva and a left-footed shot.



Just five minutes before the break, however, Gennaro Gatuso’s squad made it 2-1 with Giacomo Bonaventura doing the honors on a centering pass from Davide Calabria, beating goaltender Tomas Strakosha with a header.



After the break, Lazio created shooting chances but never managed to sink one, and the score remained fixed, delivering three points to Milan and keeping the team undefeated since 1989 against Lazio at San Siro.



