

Bayer Leverkusen Cements No. 2 Spot in Bundesliga



BERLIN – Bayer Leverkusen blanked Mainz 2-0 on Sunday to cement itself in the No. 2 spot in the German soccer league, albeit far behind league leaders Bayern Munich.



After tying Hannover and losing to Bayern Munich, Leverkusen has recovered its bearings in its two latest matches, garnering a total of six points with the victory last weekend over Hoffenheim and Sunday’s win over Mainz.



Leon Bailey opened the scoring shortly after the break and it was Brazil’s Wendell, on a penalty kick, who sealed the match.



Bayer Leverkusen is in second place, albeit with the same number of points as Schalke, and one point ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt. However, it is 16 points behind Bayern Munich.



