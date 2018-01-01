HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Atletico Madrid Gets Back on Track with 3-0 Win over Las Palmas



MADRID – Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres and Thomas Partey helped Atletico Madrid on Sunday get back on track with a 3-0 over Las Palmas in the 21st round of La Liga action.



This was Atletico’s first win in four matches, after losing two games to Sevilla in the Spanish Cup quarterfinals and playing to a draw against Girona in La Liga.



After the win, Atleti holds the second spot in La Liga table, with 46 points, six points ahead of Valencia and eight points behind leader Barcelona, which was to take on Alaves later on.



After resisting during the first half, Las Palmas finally conceded the first goal in the 61st minute, when Griezmann got a pass from Juanfran that put him in a one-on-one situation against Las Palmas’ net minder Leandro Chichizola, who could not block the French forward’s fine touch.



In the 73rd minute, Torres doubled the score for Atletico after blasting a shot from close range that found the back of the net.



And with two minutes to go before second-half stoppage time, Thomas Partey put the icing on the cake for Atletico.



