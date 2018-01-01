 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Pedrosa, Dovizioso and Lorenzo Set Pace in 1st Pre-Season Test Day

SEPANG, Malaysia – Spain’s Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo, and Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso set the pace on Sunday on the first day of pre-season tests at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ahead of the 2018 MotoGP season.

Repsol Honda’s Pedrosa finished his best lap in one minute and 59.427 seconds, ahead of Ducati’s Dovizioso, who clocked a time of one minute and 59.427 seconds.

On the wet Sepang International Circuit, Ducati’s Lorenzo came in third with a time of one minute and 59.802 seconds.

The reigning world champion, Spaniard Marc Marquez, finished in 7th place with a time of two minutes and 0.290 seconds.

The racers first used rain tires before turning to the new ones they will use in the upcoming season.
 

