Infighting between Yemeni Government Forces and Separatists in Aden



SANA’A – Yemeni government troops clashed on Sunday with formerly allied separatists in the southern city of Aden, witnesses said.



At least four civilians, including a woman, and 11 fighters were killed in street battles in the government’s provisional capital, medical sources said.



The sources added that at least 30 civilians and 40 armed men were wounded in the fighting, figures from four hospitals show.



President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi’s government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, had been accused of corruption by the southern separatists and was given an ultimatum that expired Sunday to implement reforms.



Witnesses told EFE the fighting broke out after forces loyal to Hadi attempted to prevent secessionists from reaching an area where demonstrations against the government were taking place.



Prime Minister Ahmed bin Daghr later ordered government forces to “immediately” cease hostilities in the city and return to their barracks, a statement received by EFE said.



The erstwhile allies have been fighting in Yemen’s three-year civil war against Houthi rebel forces that control the capital city of Sana’a.



