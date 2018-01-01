 
Caracas,
Monday
January 29,2018
 
  HOME | Mexico

Three Die in Attack on Bar in Mexican Caribbean Resort City

CANCUN, Mexico – Three people were killed and four others wounded in an attack on a bar in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun, officials said.

The attack occurred around 8:40 pm Saturday and targeted the Oasis bar in Cancun’s El Crucero district, the Quintana Roo state Attorney General’s Office said.

The gunmen entered the bar and opened fire on patrons, investigators said, adding that no suspects have been arrested.

On Jan. 10, two people were killed and seven others wounded in a similar attack on the La Palapa de Chuki restaurant.

The gunmen who attacked the restaurant used large-caliber weapons, while the assailants who killed the men at the bar used handguns, the AG’s office said.

The crime rate has been rising in the El Crucero district, officials said.
 

