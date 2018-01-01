HOME | Mexico

Gunmen Kill 8 Attending Party in Northern Mexico



MEXICO CITY – Gunmen killed eight people attending a party in San Nicolas de los Garza, a city in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, media reports said on Sunday.



Four people were also wounded in the attack, which occurred around 9:00 pm Saturday and targeted a house in the Constituyentes de Queretaro section of San Nicolas de los Garza, a city in the Monterrey metropolitan area.



At least four masked gunmen entered the house, where several men were watching a soccer match on television.



The gunmen locked several other people in different rooms in the house before killing the men.



Police and army troops responded to the shooting and cordoned off the area.



MEXICO CITY – Gunmen killed eight people attending a party in San Nicolas de los Garza, a city in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, media reports said on Sunday.Four people were also wounded in the attack, which occurred around 9:00 pm Saturday and targeted a house in the Constituyentes de Queretaro section of San Nicolas de los Garza, a city in the Monterrey metropolitan area.At least four masked gunmen entered the house, where several men were watching a soccer match on television.The gunmen locked several other people in different rooms in the house before killing the men.Police and army troops responded to the shooting and cordoned off the area. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

