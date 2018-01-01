HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Leganes Wins as Espanyol’s Hermoso Digs Own Grave with 2 Own Goals



MADRID – Leganes earned on Sunday a 3-2 home win over Espanyol in the 21st round of La Liga, thanks to two own goals from the same player on the visiting team: Mario Hermoso.



Hermoso pulled off a hat trick after first scoring the two goals in his own net, then attempted to atone by making one in the opponent’s net as well, but to no avail.



The 22-year-old Spanish defender opened the scoring – for Leganes – with his first own goal 11 minutes into the match held at the Municipal de Butarque stadium.



In the second half, Espanyol defender Marc Navarro leveled the score in the 49th minute, but Leganes’ forward Miguel Angel Guerrero put his team in the lead in the 69th minute.



Hermoso got his team in trouble after scoring another own goal in the 82nd minute, but managed to find the back of Leganes’s net in the 89th minute.



Leganes, which ousted Real Madrid from the Spanish Cup last week, jumped to the 10th spot in La Liga standings with 28 points, leaving Espanyol in 14th with 24.



