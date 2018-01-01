

China’s Li Defeats Mcllroy, Wins Dubai Desert Classic by 1 Shot



DUBAI – Li Haotong of China defeated Rory McIlroy on Sunday by one stroke, clinching the Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament title.



After four rounds, Li hit a total of 265 strokes and finished 23 under par, one shot ahead of Northern Ireland’s McIlroy, who won the title back in 2009 and 2015.



“Especially the first few holes, I was quite nervous,” Li said. “The first hole I made bogey and got to come back really quick, which was good.”



Li was just one stroke shy of matching the Dubai Desert Classic’s record low score in relation to par, first set at 22-under by Thomas Bjorn of Denmark in 2001, and later matched by Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher (2013) and McIlroy (2015).



