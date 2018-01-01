 
Caracas,
Monday
January 29,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

America, Monterrey Come Out Winners in Mexican League Action

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Monterrey beat the Chivas 2-1 on the road, while America shut out Atlas 1-0 in Mexican league Clausura tournament action.

Colombian Aviles Hurtado nailed the go-ahead goal for Monterrey, which has won two of its past four matches and has eight points.

Paraguayan Bruno Valdez scored the only goal that America needed to beat Atlas in a match played at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium on Saturday night.

America has also won two of its last four matches.

Pumas UNAM is at the top of the standings on goal differential in the Mexican league, with eight points, while Monterrey is in second place and America is in fourth place.

On Sunday, Toluca will take on Cruz Azul and Veracruz will play Santos Laguna.
 

