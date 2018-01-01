

Heavy Snow Blankets Iranian Capital, Closing Airports



TEHRAN – Heavy snowfall prompted on Sunday the cancellation of all flights at both Tehran’s airports, forcing schools and universities to close and leaving roads completely impassable.



The Imam Khomeini International Airport’s public relations director, Ali Kashani, explained that the flights were suspended due to poor visibility.



Airport officials distributed blankets and water bottles to the nearly 1,800 passengers forced to stay in the airport since Saturday night, when the snowfall first began, Kashani added.



International and domestic flights heading to Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport were also suspended due to the snowfall, airlines and passengers told EFE.



The motorway that links Imam Khomeini International Airport with the nearby cities of Qom and Isfahan was blocked for 12 hours due to the snowfall.



Iran’s national traffic management center reported that a total of 17 main roads were blocked.



The snowstorm prompted authorities in the capital to issue school and university closures for Sunday and Monday.



