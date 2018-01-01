 
Caracas,
Monday
January 29,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Heavy Snow Blankets Iranian Capital, Closing Airports

TEHRAN – Heavy snowfall prompted on Sunday the cancellation of all flights at both Tehran’s airports, forcing schools and universities to close and leaving roads completely impassable.

The Imam Khomeini International Airport’s public relations director, Ali Kashani, explained that the flights were suspended due to poor visibility.

Airport officials distributed blankets and water bottles to the nearly 1,800 passengers forced to stay in the airport since Saturday night, when the snowfall first began, Kashani added.

International and domestic flights heading to Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport were also suspended due to the snowfall, airlines and passengers told EFE.

The motorway that links Imam Khomeini International Airport with the nearby cities of Qom and Isfahan was blocked for 12 hours due to the snowfall.

Iran’s national traffic management center reported that a total of 17 main roads were blocked.

The snowstorm prompted authorities in the capital to issue school and university closures for Sunday and Monday.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved