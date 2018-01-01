 
Caracas,
Monday
January 29,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Federer Beats Cilic in Australian Open Final, Grabs 20th Major Title

MELBOURNE, Australia – Defending champion Roger Federer, of Switzerland, won his record-extending 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday, defeating Croatia’s Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the Australian Open final.

“It’s been a long journey, but very much worthwhile,” Federer said.

The historic victory also made the 36-year-old Federer the oldest Australian Open winner since 1972, and his sixth title in Melbourne tied Serbian star Novak Djokovic’s record.

“You guys make me nervous. You guys make me practice. You guys fill the stadiums. Thank you,” Federer said.

The second-seeded Federer fired 24 aces and finished with 41 winners, compared to Cilic’s 16 aces and 45 winners.

The night match, which lasted just over three hours, was played with Rod Laver Arena’s retractable roof closed due to the stifling heat outside.

Federer will remain the world No. 2 when the new ATP rankings are released on Monday, but he closed to within 115 points of Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal, who retired during the quarterfinals against Cilic due to an injury.

“It was an amazing journey for me to come here to the final, it could’ve been the best two weeks of my life,” Cilic, the No. 6 seed, said after the match.

“It’s my honor to play in front of you,” Cilic said.

Federer routed Cilic in straight sets in the Wimbledon final last year.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved