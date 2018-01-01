 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Iran, Tunis to Play Friendly Match Prior to 2018 World Cup

TUNIS – Iran will play a friendly match against the Tunisian soccer team on March 23, prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup, in the North African country, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Tunisian Football Association.

The match will take place at the Hedi Ennaifer stadium, in Le Bardo district, west of the Tunisian capital.

The friendly match was requested by the Iranians due to the “Carthage Eagles” game similarity with the Moroccan national squad, who apart from playing against Iran will also be Spain’s first 2018 World Cup rival team in Saint Petersburg on June 15.

The Iranians have scheduled another six friendly matches prior to Russia, including another two North African teams – with Libya on March 14 and Algeria on March 27, both matches to take place in Tehran.

Tunisia is due to play in Russia within Group G, along with England, Belgium, and Panama.
 


 

