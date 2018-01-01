 
Caracas,
Monday
January 29,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dabrowski, Pavic Claim Australian Open Mixed Doubles Title

MELBOURNE, Australia – Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Croatia’s Mate Pavic won on Sunday the Australian Open mixed doubles title after defeating Timea Babos and Rohan Bopanna 2-6, 6-4, 11-9.

Firing nine aces and 22 winners, the fifth seed Canadian-Croatian team required just an hour and eight minutes to finish off Hungary’s Babos and India’s Bopanna.

“I’m super happy,” Dabrowski said. “Australia has always been one of my favorite places in the whole world. It feels really special to be able to do well and play well and win here.”

“It feels pretty good, I have to say,” Pavic added. “I did not imagine that I’m able to do that. If somebody would have told me, I wouldn’t believe him.”

On Saturday, the 24-year-old Pavic also won the Australian Open men’s doubles title, teaming up with Oliver Marach of Austria to beat Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 33 minutes.

This is Dabrowski’s second mixed doubles title after winning 2017 French Open with Bopanna, her rival in this year’s Australian Open final, while Pavic claimed his first mixed doubles title in the 2016 US Open alongside Germany’s Laura Siegemund.
 

