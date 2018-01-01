HOME | Ecuador (Click here for more)

Ecuador Condemns Attack on Colombia Police Station



QUITO – Ecuador condemned on Saturday the attack at a police station in the San Jose district of Barranquilla, in the Caribbean coast of Colombia, and expressed solidarity with the people and government of Colombia.



The attack, which killed five officers and injured 41, occurred around 6:30 am while officers were lined up during a shift change, with an explosive device placed in one of the station’s walls, a senior police official reported.



“The Minister of Foreign Affairs expresses his solidarity with the people and the government of Colombia for the condemnable attack carried out on the San Jose police station, in the city of Barranquilla,” said a press-note issued by the foreign ministry.



“Ecuador expressed its disgust and condemnation on this and any other acts of violence that affect peaceful co-existence and attempt to divert the path of peace,” said the statement.



Ecuador mentioned the peace-process in Colombia in its statement and called for peace and dialogue as the only mechanism for resolving differences.



The government also sent its condolences to the families of the victims.



Ecuador also witnessed a bomb attack on Saturday against a police station in the eastern Esmeraldas province, bordering Colombia, which slightly injured 28 people.



The explosion occurred early morning outside a police building in an attack which has been attributed to drug-trafficking cartels by President Lenin Moreno.



Although there were no deaths, 33 houses close to the police headquarters were damaged, apart from damage suffered by the police properties.



