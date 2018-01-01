HOME | Colombia (Click here for more)

Colombia Politician to Dispute Ex-FARC Chief’s Candidacy with Hague Court



BOGOTA – Edward Rodriguez, representative to the House of Colombia of the Democratic Center party – of former President Alvaro Uribe –, plans to dispute before the International Criminal Court of The Hague the candidacy of the leader of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC), Rodrigo Londoño, known as “Timochenko.”



“We will present an international complaint to revoke the candidacy of ‘Timochenko.’ We will go to the International Criminal Court (ICC),” Rodriguez told reporters, who led a rally at the Teatro Colon against Londoño’s presidential aspirations.



Rodriguez believes that the campaign of the leader of the FARC political party, which formed from the old guerrilla group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, goes against the provisions of the Rome Statute, since the ex-combatants have not been brought to justice for the crimes they committed.



The former guerrilla organization shut down and disarmed in June 2017, and one month later announced its formation as a legal political party.



The representative to the House, who will seek a seat in the Senate in the legislative elections in March, also said that he will ask the Organization of American States (OAS), the European Union (EU) and the Carter Center for “special oversight” for the 2018 presidential campaign in the country.



Londoño launched on Saturday his presidential campaign in Bogota, through which he said he seeks to renew Colombian politics.



In an action held in the poor Bogota neighborhood of Ciudad Bolivar, in the south of the Colombian capital, he said that “old and corrupt parties” have always alternated in politics, followed by other movements “always headed by recognized leaders.”



For this reason, he proposed that the FARC party become a renovator of “the old political class.”



