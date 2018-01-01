 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Malaga Still Trailing the Pack after Goalless Tie with Girona

MALAGA, Spain – Malaga continues without a win under Jose Gonzalez as coach, adding Saturday another tie (0-0) to the one against Eibar (1-1), which kept it locked in last place.

Jose Gonzalez debuted at La Rosaleda Stadium with just one change in the lineup from the 11 that played Eibar, forward Borja Baston standing in for the big scorer of the team, the Moroccan En-Nesyri. For Girona, on the other hand, its top striker (10 goals), Uruguay’s Stuani, returned to the first team lineup.

Malaga’s most threatening play came at minute 26 with a dangerous header at goal by Keko of a shot to center from Uruguayan midfielder Chory Castro, but the play was broken up by goalkeeper Bono with a spectacular save.

The Catalan squad came out in the second half more fired up and decided to go on the attack against a Malaga that notably lowered the pressure compared with the first half.

But throughout the match, defense was everything, and so it ended in a 0-0 tie.
 

