HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Levante, Depor Draw 2-2 in La Liga Relegation Battle



A CORUÑA, Spain – Levante rallied to erase a two-goal deficit against Deportivo La Coruña for the second time this Spanish-league season, getting a pair of late goals from Ivan Lopez Alvarez to secure a 2-2 away draw on Saturday in 21st round action at Riazor Stadium.



The home side arrived at the intermission with a 2-0 lead, but that advantage was tenuous because of the expulsion of Costa Rican midfielder Celso Borges in the 34th minute.



Depor opened the scoring when Adrian headed home a free kick from the left side by Lucas Perez in the 20th minute.



After Borges was sent off for two yellow cards, Florin Andone gave the hosts a 2-0 lead when he booted a pass from Carles Gil into the back of the net.



The score remained 2-0 until the 80th minute, when Lopez Alvarez, known as Ivi, scored from the left side of the area. Ivi struck again on a curling blast from outside the penalty box four minutes later, a score that added another chapter to a miserable season for Deportivo.



In the teams’ first meeting this La Liga season in August, Levante also earned a 2-2 draw after falling behind by two goals.



The 18th-placed Galician side could have climbed into 17th place out of 20 teams if it had hung on for the victory, which is now a coveted spot considering that the three lowest-placed squads at the end of the season will be relegated to the second division.



Levante, meanwhile, avoided falling into the No. 18 spot; the Valencia-based team is currently in 16th place, one spot ahead of Alaves, which takes on powerhouse FC Barcelona on Sunday.



Levante and Depor both have 17 La Liga games left on their respective schedules.



A CORUÑA, Spain – Levante rallied to erase a two-goal deficit against Deportivo La Coruña for the second time this Spanish-league season, getting a pair of late goals from Ivan Lopez Alvarez to secure a 2-2 away draw on Saturday in 21st round action at Riazor Stadium.The home side arrived at the intermission with a 2-0 lead, but that advantage was tenuous because of the expulsion of Costa Rican midfielder Celso Borges in the 34th minute.Depor opened the scoring when Adrian headed home a free kick from the left side by Lucas Perez in the 20th minute.After Borges was sent off for two yellow cards, Florin Andone gave the hosts a 2-0 lead when he booted a pass from Carles Gil into the back of the net.The score remained 2-0 until the 80th minute, when Lopez Alvarez, known as Ivi, scored from the left side of the area. Ivi struck again on a curling blast from outside the penalty box four minutes later, a score that added another chapter to a miserable season for Deportivo.In the teams’ first meeting this La Liga season in August, Levante also earned a 2-2 draw after falling behind by two goals.The 18th-placed Galician side could have climbed into 17th place out of 20 teams if it had hung on for the victory, which is now a coveted spot considering that the three lowest-placed squads at the end of the season will be relegated to the second division.Levante, meanwhile, avoided falling into the No. 18 spot; the Valencia-based team is currently in 16th place, one spot ahead of Alaves, which takes on powerhouse FC Barcelona on Sunday.Levante and Depor both have 17 La Liga games left on their respective schedules. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

