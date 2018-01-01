 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 28,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Bayern Munich Rallies for 5-2 Win over Hoffenheim

MUNICH, Germany – Bayern Munich rallied from two goals down to rout Hoffenheim 5-2 on Saturday, while Schalke earned a 2-0 away win against Stuttgart in the 20th round of the Bundesliga.

With its latest victory, Bayern strengthened its grip on the top spot of the Bundesliga table with 50 points, 16 ahead of second-placed Schalke.

Schalke defeated host Stuttgart 2-0 thanks to early goals by Naldo and Amine Harit in the 14th and 19th minute, respectively.

Hoffenheim started in similar fashion against Bayern, earning a penalty opportunity after Joshua Kimmich was called for a foul on Serge Gnabry.

Gnabry failed to convert the penalty try, but Mark Uth tapped home the rebound.

Ten minutes later, the visitors put Bayern in a deeper hole when Gnabry doubled the score with a shot from outside the area.

Bayern did not need much time to equalize, however, pulling one back on a shot off the foot of Kimmich that ricocheted off Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski and into the back of the net in the 21st minute.

The hosts then drew level four minutes later when Jerome Boateng headed home a corner kick by Arjen Robben.

Hoffenheim sought to remain aggressive, but appeared to gradually lose steam as Bayern pressed forward.

In the 63rd minute, Bayern took the lead for the first time in the game thanks to a shot by Kingsley Coman that was set up by Lewandowski.

Arturo Vidal scored Bayern’s fourth goal three minutes later on a header, while Sandro Wagner increased the tally in the 90th minute with another header off a cross by Rafinha.

Bayern’s coach Jupp Heynckes made five changes on Saturday to the starting lineup he had employed against Werder Bremen in the previous round.

He fielded David Alaba and Sebastian Rudy along with Vidal, Corentin Tolisso and Coman, while keeping Juan Bernat, Javi Martinez, James Rodriguez, Thomas Müller and Franck Ribery on the bench.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved