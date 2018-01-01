HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Bayern Munich Rallies for 5-2 Win over Hoffenheim



MUNICH, Germany – Bayern Munich rallied from two goals down to rout Hoffenheim 5-2 on Saturday, while Schalke earned a 2-0 away win against Stuttgart in the 20th round of the Bundesliga.



With its latest victory, Bayern strengthened its grip on the top spot of the Bundesliga table with 50 points, 16 ahead of second-placed Schalke.



Schalke defeated host Stuttgart 2-0 thanks to early goals by Naldo and Amine Harit in the 14th and 19th minute, respectively.



Hoffenheim started in similar fashion against Bayern, earning a penalty opportunity after Joshua Kimmich was called for a foul on Serge Gnabry.



Gnabry failed to convert the penalty try, but Mark Uth tapped home the rebound.



Ten minutes later, the visitors put Bayern in a deeper hole when Gnabry doubled the score with a shot from outside the area.



Bayern did not need much time to equalize, however, pulling one back on a shot off the foot of Kimmich that ricocheted off Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski and into the back of the net in the 21st minute.



The hosts then drew level four minutes later when Jerome Boateng headed home a corner kick by Arjen Robben.



Hoffenheim sought to remain aggressive, but appeared to gradually lose steam as Bayern pressed forward.



In the 63rd minute, Bayern took the lead for the first time in the game thanks to a shot by Kingsley Coman that was set up by Lewandowski.



Arturo Vidal scored Bayern’s fourth goal three minutes later on a header, while Sandro Wagner increased the tally in the 90th minute with another header off a cross by Rafinha.



Bayern’s coach Jupp Heynckes made five changes on Saturday to the starting lineup he had employed against Werder Bremen in the previous round.



He fielded David Alaba and Sebastian Rudy along with Vidal, Corentin Tolisso and Coman, while keeping Juan Bernat, Javi Martinez, James Rodriguez, Thomas Müller and Franck Ribery on the bench.



