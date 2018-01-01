 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 28,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

China’s Li Haotong Takes Lead at Dubai Desert Classic; McIlroy 1 Shot Back

DUBAI – Li Haotong of China shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take the lead at 20-under par after three rounds of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament, one shot ahead of two-time champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland.

McIlroy, winner of this European Tour event in the United Arab Emirates in 2009 and 2015, led after two rounds at 15-under and shot a 4-under 68 in the third round to put himself in excellent position heading into Sunday.

But numerous other golfers went even lower on Saturday, with Alexander Levy of France and Haydn Porteous of South Africa both shooting 65 to climb into a tie for third place at 17-under.

England’s Andy Sullivan had the round of the day, firing a 9-under 63 to move into fifth place at 16-under.

Li started the day three shots behind McIlroy and took the lead by torching the course to the tune of eight birdies and no bogeys.

“I’ve never been in this position before, so it’s going to be fun out there tomorrow,” the 22-year-old Li said. “Hopefully I can do my best out there and have some low scores.”

Levy hit the second hole-in-one of the tournament on Saturday on the 171-yard, par-3 fourth hole.

Several golfers have a chance of breaking the record low to par at the Dubai Desert Classic that Thomas Bjorn of Denmark first set at 22-under in 2001 and has since been matched by Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher (2013) and McIlroy (2015).
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved