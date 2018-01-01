

Marach, Pavic Clinch Australian Open Men’s Doubles



MELBOURNE, Australia – Oliver Marach of Austria and Mate Pavic of Croatia defeated Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday in one hour and 33 minutes, clinching the Australian Open men’s doubles title.



The European team has remained undefeated since their loss to Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the 2017 Shanghai Masters quarterfinals last October.



This was their third title in 2018 so far, after winning the Doha and Auckland crowns.



Pavic, 24, became the youngest player to win the Australian Open doubles title since France’s Michael Llodra, who won the crown in 2004 aged 23.



The Cabal/Farah pair aspired to be the first Colombian duo to win a title in Australia after their success in the semifinals against the United States’ brothers Mike and Bob Bryan, the six-time champions.



However, one break out of two opportunities was all the European pair needed to clinch the first set.



The Colombians pressured early in the second set, making breakpoints, but were unable to capitalize on any of them.



At 4-4, Marach/Pavic broke their rivals’ serve, and won their next service game to earn their first major title.



The European pair had teamed up before in Miami in 2016, when Brain Baker and Daniel Nestor spoiled their debut match.



