 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 28,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Simeone Not to Challenge Spanish Cup Touchline Ban

MADRID – Atletico Madrid’s Argentine coach Diego Simeone said on Saturday he had no intention of challenging a three-match touchline ban imposed on him in the Copa del Rey, preventing him from being on or near the playing field.

During his team’s loss to Sevilla in the second leg of the quarterfinal, Simeone was sent off after protesting a referee decision, then sarcastically applauding the official.

“There’s nothing to challenge. The (competition) committee and referee know what they do and it is handled the same way for all – so it looks right to me,” Simeone said at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match against Las Palmas.

The Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said Simeone was given a one match ban for being sent off and banned an additional two games for violating Article 117 of the code of conduct, which prohibits “disrespectful attitudes toward referees and officials.”

This brings the number of match touchline bans for Simeone to 15 since his arrival at Atletico Madrid in December 2011.

“I have nothing to say. These situations that prompt you being sent off happen in the heat of the moment and the committee works in cases of bad behavior,” he added.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved