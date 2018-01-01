HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Simeone Not to Challenge Spanish Cup Touchline Ban



MADRID – Atletico Madrid’s Argentine coach Diego Simeone said on Saturday he had no intention of challenging a three-match touchline ban imposed on him in the Copa del Rey, preventing him from being on or near the playing field.



During his team’s loss to Sevilla in the second leg of the quarterfinal, Simeone was sent off after protesting a referee decision, then sarcastically applauding the official.



“There’s nothing to challenge. The (competition) committee and referee know what they do and it is handled the same way for all – so it looks right to me,” Simeone said at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match against Las Palmas.



The Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said Simeone was given a one match ban for being sent off and banned an additional two games for violating Article 117 of the code of conduct, which prohibits “disrespectful attitudes toward referees and officials.”



This brings the number of match touchline bans for Simeone to 15 since his arrival at Atletico Madrid in December 2011.



“I have nothing to say. These situations that prompt you being sent off happen in the heat of the moment and the committee works in cases of bad behavior,” he added.



