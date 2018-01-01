 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 28,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barcelona’s Pique to Sign Contract Extension on Monday

BARCELONA – FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique will sign his contract extension next week, La Liga’s top club announced on Saturday.

The new contract links the defender with the Barça squad until 2022 and includes a 500-million-euro ($621.34-million) buyout clause, due to be signed on Monday.

“The event will start at 1:15 pm CET with the signing of the contract, then at 1:30 pm a photo session will be held on the Camp Nou pitch prior to a press conference that will begin at 1:45 pm,” the club said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Pique first joined FC Barcelona at the age of 10, spending most of his career there, except for brief stints playing for Manchester United and Zaragoza before returning to the Catalan cub, with which he has played over 420 matches.

Pique returned to Barcelona in 2008, becoming one of the team’s mainstays, first with Pep Guardiola, then with later coaches who continued relying on him.

The defender has won all possible trophies with the Blaugrana: three Champions Leagues, six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey titles, five Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups.
 

