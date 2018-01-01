

Tai, Nehwal Advance to Final of Indonesia Masters Badminton Event



JAKARTA – Taiwanese world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying and India’s Saina Nehwal advanced on Saturday to the final of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament.



Tai lost a close first game but then used her vast array of weapons to rally for a 19-21, 21-15, 21-15 over China’s He Bingjiao at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace, wrapping up the victory when one last smash hit the top of the net and trickled over to the other side.



Earlier Saturday, Nehwal upset Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 21-19, 21-19 and encouragingly did not show any visible signs of a nagging ankle injury during the contest.



Nehwal clinched the hard-fought victory on a thrilling final point in which Intanon kept the rally alive with some great defense before a drive to the far corner clanked off the frame of her racquet.



Tai will be the favorite in Sunday’s final against the 12th-ranked Indian player, having won their last six encounters.



The Taiwanese star also may have caught a break with Nehwal’s defeat of the fourth-ranked Intanon, who has defeated Tai in four of their last five matches, including last week’s Malaysia Masters final.



In men’s singles, 21-year-old Indonesian rising star Anthony Sinisuka Ginting thrilled the home crowd by following up his upset of Chinese reigning Olympic gold medalist Chen Long with a 21-16, 13-21, 21-12 semifinal victory over Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen.



Next up for the speedy Ginting in Sunday’s final will be Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai, a 21-18, 20-22, 21-15 winner over fifth-ranked South Korean Son Wan-ho.



The Indonesia Masters is the second Super 500 event of the inaugural season (after last week’s Malaysia Masters) of the multi-tier BWF World Tour, which comprises most of the year’s biggest badminton tournaments.



Three Super 1000 events (second-highest tier), five Super 750 tournaments (third-highest), seven Super 500 events (fourth-highest) and 11 Super 300 events (fifth-highest) will be held throughout the year leading up to December’s BWF World Tour Finals (highest tier) in Ghangzhou, China.



The 2018 BWF World Championships, which will be held in late July and early August in Nanjing, China, and is the biggest tournament on this year’s badminton calendar, is not a BWF World Tour event.



