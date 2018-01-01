

Korda Wins Australian Open Boys Title 20 Years after His Father’s Victory



MELBOURNE, Australia – United States’ Sebastian Korda clinched on Friday the Australian Open boys title after defeating Chun Shin Tseng of Taiwan 7-6 (6), 6-4, 20 years after his father Petr Korda’s win in Melbourne.



This is the third title for the Kordas in Australia, as Sebastian’s sister Jessica won the Australian Open Golf in 2012, aged 18.



“It’s definitely special, including being here in Australia – I mean, my sister won her first title here as well,” Korda said after the win. “My dad won his only Grand Slam title here, so it’s very special.”



Petr, who will turn 50 on Feb. 5, won his single Grand Slam title in 1998, after defeating Chilean Marcelo Rios 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.



