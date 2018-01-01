HOME | Central America

Saturday Last Chance to Stop Hernandez from Assuming Office, Nasralla Says



TEGUCIGALPA – The presidential candidate of the Opposition Alliance against Dictatorship, Salvador Nasralla, said on Friday that the people of Honduras had the last chance on Saturday to stop incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez from assuming the post of president, alleging that Hernandez’s re-election was a fraud.



Before starting a tour of different parts of Tegucigalpa in a cavalcade of vehicles, Nasralla told reporters that Saturday would be the last chance for Honduras to avoid “dictatorship” and said people might repent if they did not rise up, as dictatorships were cruel.



He added that the swearing-in of Hernandez, set to take place on Saturday, will be attended by only 67 of the 128 lawmakers of the parliament, including 61 from the ruling National Party and seven others from the patties Patriotic Alliance, Christian Democracy and Democratic Unification.



The main opposition bloc, formed by the Liberty and Refoundation party and the Liberal Party, will not attend the swearing-in, which will be held at the National Stadium according to Nasralla, although it has not been confirmed officially, another possible venue being the headquarters of the Central Bank of Honduras.



Nasralla said if a large number of people gathered around the National Stadium, they could stop Juan Orlando Hernandez coming to power in spite of the military.



He added that he will lead the protests in Tegucigalpa and repeated that people had not elected Hernandez.



The opposition leader claimed that international drug traffickers were conspiring with various countries to make Hernandez president.



Responding to the national dialogue proposed by the government, Nasralla demanded that the parliament should first issue a decree establishing the decision of an international mediator about the elections to be final.



The motorcade – with motorcyclists chanting slogans against Hernandez and carrying opposition flags – was also joined by ex-president and coordinator of the opposition alliance, Manuel Zelaya.



Nasralla alleges that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal committed fraud in the general elections held in Nov. 2017 to declare the victory of Juan Orlando Hernandez, who first came to power on Jan. 27, 2014.



