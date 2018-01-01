 
  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

TalCual: Venezuela's AG Takes a Turn for the Worse
Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab finally said something regarding the bloody events that took place in El Junquito, Caracas, on January 15, in which 9 people were shot dead, but sadly nothing important in the end

By TalCual

Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab had remained tight-lipped on the bloody events that took place in El Junquito, a parish located in west Caracas, on January 15, in which 9 people were shot dead. Finally he said something on Wednesday, meaning almost nine days later, but sadly nothing important in the end.

We must keep in mind – and remind the own Saab – that he has had a background as a human rights defender. That many journalists were there for him by the time he made a complaint. That he earned a name thanks to that activity.

For quite some time, we had lost hope that something was left of that human rights defender. His performance as the nation's Ombudsman could not be more pathetic. Now, with what happened in El Junquito, we corroborate our appreciation. Not only has Saab become an accomplice, he has also engaged in countless human rights violations.

A fair amount of Venezuelans have been unjustly imprisoned, some of them with release orders that have not been complied with, without a trial, receiving cruel treatments and tortured in police stations and, in the face of all this evidence, Saab only keeps his mouth shut or, worse still, justifies all these actions.

Some people have described what happened in El Junquito as a massacre. Saab hasn't even made a comment to deny it. This silence betrays him as it makes him an accomplice. The only thing he has said about the case so far was to express his condolences to the families of the victims. He has not said a single word about a possible investigation. As usual he is trying to deflect attention from the issue, this time through a debate on human rights and the ways to come to power. A debate on the drawback to using violence for that purpose. This is being said, with total confidence, by a person that commemorates every anniversary of the coup attempt led by the late President Hugo Chávez on February 4, 1992, as a day of peace. What a nerve!
 

