Rahm 1 Back at Farmers Halfway Point; Tiger Barely Makes Cut



SAN DIEGO – Spain’s Jon Rahm continued his red-hot play on Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open, firing a 66 to move to 10-under after two rounds on the Torrey Pines Golf Course.



That leaves him just one shot back of the tournament’s leader, Ryan Palmer of the United States.



Rahm, winner of last week’s CareerBuilder Challenge in Southern California and also the defending champion at the Farmers, followed up his 68 on Thursday with another strong performance in San Diego.



The second-ranked Spaniard, who said afterward that his short game was the key on a day he didn’t drive the ball well, made six birdies and managed to avoid any bogeys.



Only Palmer, who shot 66 on Thursday, has fared better through two rounds.



Although the American made three bogeys on Friday, he made up for them by holing a pair of eagles and making four birdies to shoot a 5-under 67 and move to 11-under for the tournament.



American great Tiger Woods, playing his first event since missing the cut at this same tournament last year, barely made it to the weekend thanks to four birdies on the back nine.



The 14-time major champion managed to sneak inside the cut line at 1-under but is 10 shots behind Palmer heading into Saturday.



SAN DIEGO – Spain's Jon Rahm continued his red-hot play on Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open, firing a 66 to move to 10-under after two rounds on the Torrey Pines Golf Course.That leaves him just one shot back of the tournament's leader, Ryan Palmer of the United States.Rahm, winner of last week's CareerBuilder Challenge in Southern California and also the defending champion at the Farmers, followed up his 68 on Thursday with another strong performance in San Diego.The second-ranked Spaniard, who said afterward that his short game was the key on a day he didn't drive the ball well, made six birdies and managed to avoid any bogeys.Only Palmer, who shot 66 on Thursday, has fared better through two rounds.Although the American made three bogeys on Friday, he made up for them by holing a pair of eagles and making four birdies to shoot a 5-under 67 and move to 11-under for the tournament.American great Tiger Woods, playing his first event since missing the cut at this same tournament last year, barely made it to the weekend thanks to four birdies on the back nine.The 14-time major champion managed to sneak inside the cut line at 1-under but is 10 shots behind Palmer heading into Saturday.


