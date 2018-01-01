 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Mexico

Mexico’s Colima Volcano Displays Deeper Crater

MEXICO CITY – The Colima volcano in western Mexico has been less active than usual in recent months, but the crater atop the mountain is deeper, authorities said Friday.

That assessment was based on observations during an overflight of the 3,600-meter (11,800-ft.) summit, the Jalisco state government said.

Destruction of the lava dome amid a series of continuous explosions in December 2016-January 2017 resulted in a terrace of ash on Colima’s western slope and a crater.

Compared with the last aerial inspection, on Jan. 28, 2017, the ash terrace was around 4,000 sq. meters (43,000 sq. feet) smaller in terms of area.

In the last few months, volcanic activity has been drastically reduced compared with 2015, 2016 and 2017, officials said.
 

