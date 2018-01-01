 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Eintracht Frankfurt Climbs to 2nd Place in Bundesliga

FRANKFURT, Germany – Goals by Kevin-Prince Boateng and Luka Jovic gave Eintracht Frankfurt a 2-0 win on Friday over Borussia Mönchengladbach, lifting the hosts into second place in the Bundesliga.

Boateng’s fourth goal since joining Frankfurt from Spain’s Las Palmas came in the 43rd minute, set up by a cross from US international Timothy Chandler.

The visitors had a golden opportunity to equalize in the second half when the referee awarded a penalty for a foul by Boateng against Lars Stindl, but Thorgan Hazard’s strike from the spot bounced off the crossbar.

Jovic’s goal on the counter in stoppage time settled the matter.

Frankfurt, thanks to what was only its third home victory of the season, has 33 points from 20 matches, just two points ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke and RB Leipzig – each with a game in hand.

On 31 points, Mönchengladbach is in sixth.

League leader Bayern Munich has 47 points from 19 matches.
 

