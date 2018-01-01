 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sweden Edges Denmark to Return to Euro Handball Final

ZAGREB – Sweden eked out a 35-34 extra-time victory over Denmark on Friday to advance to the final of the European Men’s Handball Championship for the first time in 16 years.

Goalkeeper Andreas Palicka was the key figure in the win at Arena Zagreb, making a total of 20 saves and stopping 39 percent of Denmark’s shots in a performance that called to mind Swedish net-minding greats Mats Olsson and Tomas Svensson.

Palicka’s heroics allowed Sweden to grab a 20-15 lead, but the reigning Olympic gold medalists fought back to tie the score at 25-25 with five minutes left in regulation thanks to the inspired play of Rasmus Lauge.

After Sweden nosed ahead 28-25, Denmark rallied once again to even the match at 28-28 and force extra time with a dramatic last-second goal by Lasse Svan.

Lauge scored four of his 11 goals in overtime, while Sweden’s Mattias Zachrisson and Niclas Ekberg scored two apiece and Linus Arnesson notched what proved to be the game-winner.

Palicka also made his presence felt in extra time, making just enough saves to lead his side to victory.

Sweden, which has won a record four European titles, will square off against Spain in Sunday’s final.

The Spaniards, who have finished second on four occasions, are pursuing their first European handball crown.
 

