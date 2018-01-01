HOME | Mexico

109 Central American Migrants Found Jammed inside Truck in Northern Mexico



MEXICO CITY – Mexican authorities have discovered 109 Central American migrants jammed inside a semi-trailer truck in Tamaulipas state showing signs of dehydration and suffocation, the National Migration Institute (INM) reported on Friday.



“The INM, in coordination with units of the Mexican army, rescued 109 migrants traveling in an overcrowded truck and trailer without food or water, at the military post of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) and the INM in Oyama, Tamaulipas,” the institute said in a statement.



Around 5:00 pm on Thursday a semi-trailer truck was found at the inspection point in the town of Oyama, in the municipality of Ciudad Victoria, where it was carrying 109 migrants that showed “signs of dehydration and asphyxiation due to the length of time they had been crowded inside.”



The group of foreigners rescued was made up of 83 Guatemalans (40 men, 11 women, 32 minors), 17 Hondurans (10 men, two women, five minors) and nine Salvadorans (five men, two women, two unaccompanied minors).



The migrants were trying to reach the United States, and according to their statement, “we were taken by human traffickers from the state of Chiapas to Tamaulipas.”



In line with agreements that Mexico maintains with the countries of Central America’s Northern Triangle, authorities communicated immediately with the migrants’ respective consulates to arrange an assisted return home, honoring at all times their human rights and informing them of their right to apply for asylum, the INM said.



The truckdriver and his Mexican assistants, Rubicel “N” and Orbelin “N,” were placed at the disposal of the appropriate authorities for the crime of human trafficking.



Thousands of undocumented migrants cross Mexican territory on their way to the United States every year, but on their journey they are exposed to holdups, extortion, kidnapping and even murder by criminal gangs, as well as abuse at the hands of corrupt authorities.



