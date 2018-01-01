 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spain Beats France to Reach Euro Handball Final

ZAGREB – Spain reached the final of the EHF European Men’s Handball Championship 2018 with a 27-23 victory on Friday over France.

The three-time champions trailed the Spanish side 15-9 at the end of the first half.

Spain continued to dominate after the break, widening their lead to nine at one point before the French rebounded to score six unanswered goals to bring the score to 23-20.

But the Spaniards were able to contain the French onslaught and prevail 27-23.

Spain, who have finished second on four occasions, will be pursuing their first European handball crown in Sunday’s final.
 

