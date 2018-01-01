HOME | World (Click here for more)

Dutch Police Rule Out Terrorism in Deadly Amsterdam Shooting



THE HAGUE – A shooting incident Friday night in downtown Amsterdam that left one person dead and two others wounded was not a terrorist attack, Dutch police said.



“It looks to be a criminal matter,” they said.



Authorities closed off streets in the area of the crime scene, a park on the city’s east side, and multiple ambulances and a medevac helicopter were dispatched to aid the injured.



Two people were taken to hospitals.



The fatality was identified as a male. While De Telegraaf daily reported witnesses as describing him as a adolescent, police were unable to confirm the victim’s age.



Others present said the shooter was armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, De Telegraaf said.



Witness accounts cited by newspaper Algemeen Dagblad said that a person was spotted fleeing the park wearing a ski mask.



