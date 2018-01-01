 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

France’s Ogier Leads Monte Carlo Rally

MONTE CARLO – Frenchman Sebastien Ogier (Ford Fiesta) retained the lead on Friday on the second day of the 2018 Monte Carlo Rally.

The defending five-time world champion enjoys an advantage of 14.9 seconds over Estonia’s Ött Tanak (Toyota Yaris) with eight of the 17 stages completed.

Spaniard Dani Sordo (Hyundai i20) is in third place, 59.7 seconds behind Ogier, who is seeking his fifth consecutive Monte Carlo title.

Sordo’s hopes for a podium finish could be spoiled by Finland’s Esapekka Lappi (Toyota), just 10 seconds behind the Spanish driver.

The day began with Andreas Mikkelsen (Hyundai) in second place, but the Norwegian experienced mechanical problems after the first of Friday’s six stages and was forced to abandon.
 

