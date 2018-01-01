 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Marimar Vega Returns to Mexican Roots in “La Boda de Valentina”

MIAMI – California-based Mexican actress Marimar Vega stars in “La boda de Valentina” (Valentina’s Wedding), a romantic comedy filmed in Mexico that will hit theaters in the United States just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The story revolves around Valentina, her American fiance Jason (Ryan Carnes) and Mexican ex-boyfriend Angel (Omar Chaparro), while bringing out cultural differences between the United States and Mexico.

In the film, directed by Marco Polo Constandse, Valentina must choose between a nearly perfect life in New York and the chaotic existence of her native Mexico.

“Most of us living outside our native country, no matter how happy we may be abroad, when you return and see your family, your friends, the food and the culture, you feel much more at home,” the 34-year-old actress told EFE.

“There is a passage in the movie that I say now as Marimar,” she said. “Every time I am back in Mexico, I love my city’s chaos, the noise and everything that Mexico has, but when I am in the United States, I love to be here.”

“That is exactly what I experience,” Vega said.
 

