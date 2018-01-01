 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Messi Credits Coach for Barcelona’s Success

BARCELONA – New manager Ernesto Valverde deserves credit for FC Barcelona’s improved performance, Lionel Messi said on Friday.

Under Valverde, who joined the club last summer, Barça has built an 11-point lead at the top of La Liga, reached the Champions League round of 16 and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

“Since the new coach’s arrival, he was very clear from the beginning about what he expected from the squad and we adapted fast to his instructions, which were not very different from what we have been doing,” Messi said at a promotional event.

“We became defensively stronger and in the attacking line we have high quality players,” the Argentine superstar said.

Messi said that he was optimistic about Barcelona’s season, noting that the club is still alive in all competitions.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said that the squad was delighted with the arrival of Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina, who joined the club during the winter transfer window.

Asked about the possibility of winning another Ballon d’Or, he said: “individual awards are not my aims. My aims are the team’s ones and thank God we are on the right path.”
 

