 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Atletico’s Simeone Hit with 3-Game Touchline Ban in Copa del Rey

MADRID – Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been banned from the touchline for three matches after being sent off during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal game, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said Friday.

The ban, however, applies only to future Copa del Rey contests and will not prevent the Argentine from prowling the sideline in La Liga games.

Simeone was ejected in the 81st minute of Tuesday’s quarterfinal second leg with Sevilla when he protested a call 28 minutes after he was cautioned for complaining about an official’s decision.

The coach responded to his expulsion by directing sarcastic applause to the referee.

The RFEF said Simeone was charged one match for being sent off and two additional games for violating Article 117 of the code of conduct, which prohibits “disrespectful attitudes toward referees and officials.”

Atleti lost the quarterfinal 5-2 on aggregate and are out of the competition, while Sevilla are headed to the semifinals.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved