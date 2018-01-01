HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Atletico’s Simeone Hit with 3-Game Touchline Ban in Copa del Rey



MADRID – Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been banned from the touchline for three matches after being sent off during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal game, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said Friday.



The ban, however, applies only to future Copa del Rey contests and will not prevent the Argentine from prowling the sideline in La Liga games.



Simeone was ejected in the 81st minute of Tuesday’s quarterfinal second leg with Sevilla when he protested a call 28 minutes after he was cautioned for complaining about an official’s decision.



The coach responded to his expulsion by directing sarcastic applause to the referee.



The RFEF said Simeone was charged one match for being sent off and two additional games for violating Article 117 of the code of conduct, which prohibits “disrespectful attitudes toward referees and officials.”



Atleti lost the quarterfinal 5-2 on aggregate and are out of the competition, while Sevilla are headed to the semifinals.



