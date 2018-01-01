

Croatia Defeats Czech Republic at Euro Handball Tourney



ZAGREB – Croatia defeated the Czech Republic 28-27 on Friday to clinch the fifth spot at the EHF European Men’s Handball Championship 2018.



The hosts prevailed despite the absence of important players such as Luka Cindric.



Goalkeeper Ivan Stevanovic’s strong performance, the defensive strength of Zeljko Musa and Marko Mamic and the speed of Manuel Strlek and Zlatko Horvat gave Croatia a 16-10 lead before the break.



The Czechs, however, battled back thanks to key saves by Tomas Mrkva and 13 goals from Ondrej Zdrahala, closing the gap to one goal in the final seconds before their rising star, Stanislav Kasparek, sent the ball just over the cross-bar on the final play.



