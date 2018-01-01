 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 27,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid’s Ramos, Isco to Miss Valencia Game

MADRID – Real Madrid said on Friday that defender Sergio Ramos and midfielder Isco Alarcon will miss this weekend’s La Liga fixture with Valencia due to injury.

Fresh off playing his first match of 2018, a Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Leganes, Ramos is struggling with another muscular injury, while Isco suffers from a hip issue, the club said.

“Following tests carried out on our player Sergio Ramos, he has been diagnosed with a strain with an oedema in the soleus muscle of his left calf. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” the club said in a statement.

“Following tests carried out on our player Isco Alarcon, he has been diagnosed with an impingement in his left hip. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” Real Madrid said.

The injured Jesus Vallejo and Dani Ceballos are also expected to be sidelined in Saturday’s contest with Valencia.
 

