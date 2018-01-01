 
Cyclists De Plus, Vakoc Hit by Truck While Training in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG – Quick Step cyclists Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Petr Vakoc of the Czech Republic were hit by a truck while they were training in South Africa, the team said on Friday.

The vehicle struck the athletes from behind on Thursday as they were riding with Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels.

“Laurens was diagnosed with multiple abrasions and a minor pulmonary and kidney contusion, as consequence of the crash; the Belgian will be kept under observation, but should be released from the hospital in a few days,” Quick Step said in a statement.

“Petr was less fortunate, after the scans revealed several fractured vertebrae, which require surgery that will be performed later today,” the team said.

Jungels said afterward that he heard a sudden noise just before he saw De Plus and Vakoc on the ground.
 

