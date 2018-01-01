HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Alonso Far off the Pace in Last 24 Hours of Daytona Practice



DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – Spanish United Autosports driver Fernando Alonso and his co-drivers posted only the 16th-fastest time in Friday morning’s final practice for this weekend’s 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race.



The two-time Formula One champion, who secured the 13th spot on the grid in Thursday’s qualifying, clocked in at 1:38.795 on Friday, 1.93 seconds slower than the Whelen Engineering Racing team’s time.



Alonso performed much better in a 90-minute post-qualifying practice session on Thursday night, when he came in fifth place and was just 342-thousandths of a second behind the first-place finisher.



The Spaniard, who is making his maiden appearance at the 24 Hours of Daytona, has acknowledged that his Ligier LMP2 car lacks the speed of the fastest teams.



He also has lamented that he has had less opportunity than he would have liked to drive a prototype and get the most out of mixed route such as the Daytona International Speedway.



Alonso said earlier this month that he would use his experience at the 24 Hours of Daytona, which will take place Saturday and Sunday, to assess his enjoyment of endurance racing and decide whether he wants to try to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.



He said Thursday his chances of competing at Le Mans this year were 50-50.



Alonso has said that one of his racing ambitions is to win the so-called Triple Crown of Motorsport: the Monaco Grand Prix, an F1 race he has won twice; the Indianapolis 500, the IndyCar Series’ premier event; and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is held annually in June in northwestern France.



The Spaniard’s debut at last year’s Indy 500 is considered to have been an enormously successful one, as he held the lead on several occasions before his engine blew out with just over 20 laps remaining in the 200-lap race.



DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – Spanish United Autosports driver Fernando Alonso and his co-drivers posted only the 16th-fastest time in Friday morning’s final practice for this weekend’s 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race.The two-time Formula One champion, who secured the 13th spot on the grid in Thursday’s qualifying, clocked in at 1:38.795 on Friday, 1.93 seconds slower than the Whelen Engineering Racing team’s time.Alonso performed much better in a 90-minute post-qualifying practice session on Thursday night, when he came in fifth place and was just 342-thousandths of a second behind the first-place finisher.The Spaniard, who is making his maiden appearance at the 24 Hours of Daytona, has acknowledged that his Ligier LMP2 car lacks the speed of the fastest teams.He also has lamented that he has had less opportunity than he would have liked to drive a prototype and get the most out of mixed route such as the Daytona International Speedway.Alonso said earlier this month that he would use his experience at the 24 Hours of Daytona, which will take place Saturday and Sunday, to assess his enjoyment of endurance racing and decide whether he wants to try to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.He said Thursday his chances of competing at Le Mans this year were 50-50.Alonso has said that one of his racing ambitions is to win the so-called Triple Crown of Motorsport: the Monaco Grand Prix, an F1 race he has won twice; the Indianapolis 500, the IndyCar Series’ premier event; and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is held annually in June in northwestern France.The Spaniard’s debut at last year’s Indy 500 is considered to have been an enormously successful one, as he held the lead on several occasions before his engine blew out with just over 20 laps remaining in the 200-lap race. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

