 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barcelona to Play Valencia, Leganes against Sevilla in Spanish Cup Semifinals

MADRID – According to a draw held on Friday, three-time defending champion Barcelona is set to play against Valencia in one of the two Copa del Rey semifinals, while Leganes will play Sevilla in the other semifinal.

Barcelona has reached the semifinals for the eighth time by way of beating their cross-town rivals Espanyol.

For its part, Valencia reached this stage after defeating Alaves in a penalty shootout.

Valencia will face Barcelona for the 20th time in Spanish cup history.

Barça has won 13 of these match-ups, including the 1970-1971 Copa del Rey final while Valencia took the other seven pairings and the 1951-1952 final.

Valencia’s coach Marcelino Garcia Toral will have another opportunity to get past the semifinal stage after three unsuccessful attempts.

The other semifinal match features Leganes, who reaches the semis for the first time, and Sevilla.

Leganes stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in a two-game quarterfinal after losing the first leg 1-0.

Sevilla also knocked out Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinal two matches with a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Sevilla has been the victor in six out of nine games against Leganes, playing to a draw in two matches and losing one to the Madrid-based club.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved