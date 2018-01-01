HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Coutinho Admits to Nerves before Barça Debut



BARCELONA – Brazilian attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho said after his debut with FC Barcelona that he battled nerves before coming on as a substitute during the Catalans’ Copa del Rey clash against Espanyol.



The former Liverpool star, whose 142-million-pound (around $200 million) transfer to Camp Nou was the third-most expensive in soccer history, came on for midfielder Andres Iniesta with 22 minutes to play Thursday night and was cheered on by the crowd of nearly 80,000 people nearly every time touched the ball.



“It was a very special night playing my first minutes here. I’m going away (from Camp Nou) happy and excited about the way all the fans, players and coaching staff received me,” Coutinho said after Barça won 2-0 to defeat Espanyol 2-1 on aggregate and advance to play Valencia in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.



“I was a bit anxious and nervous but the way everyone received me, the kind words and positivity, calmed me down,” added the 25-year-old Brazilian national team star, who has been recovering from a thigh injury in recent weeks.



Coutinho took the field at a critical juncture of the match considering that Espanyol, which had topped its city rival 1-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final clash, would have advanced on away goals had it managed to make the aggregate count 2-2 with a late score.



Wearing the No. 14 jersey, the Brazilian looked right at home in Barça’s midfield even though some pace was lacking in his passes. He also appeared at ease playing alongside Lionel Messi and did not feel obligated to immediately return every pass received from the Argentine superstar.



Coutinho’s highlight of the night came in the 75th minute when he received the ball from Messi just inside the area and sent a pass to the feet of striker Luis Suarez, who was unable to convert a golden scoring opportunity.



Perhaps most encouraging for Barça fans was Coutinho’s evident comfort on the ball and playmaking ability, the qualities the Cules most covet in a player heralded as Iniesta’s eventual successor.



