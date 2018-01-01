 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Zidane Confident of His Ability to Improve Current Situation

MADRID – Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday that he still had faith in his team and his own ability to turn the current situation around after being ousted from the Spanish cup by Leganes.

With Real Madrid trailing the Spanish league leader Barcelona by 19 points, Zidane opted to be positive and to keep his focus on the upcoming UEFA Champions League tie against PSG.

“I will be as excited as usual, thinking of winning in Valencia. If it turns out to be a not-so-good year, there will be a need for change, but for now, no decision has been made, and I feel the president’s support,” Zidane said at a press conference on the eve of a La Liga match against Valencia.

“I want to turn the situation around and I feel that I am strong enough to do it,” Zidane said.

Zidane also said that he was ready to leave the club if he sees that his message is not reaching the players.
 

