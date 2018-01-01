

Wendy Holdener Victorious in Alpine Combined Skiing Event in Switzerland



LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland – Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener claimed victory on Friday in the FIS Ski World Cup Alpine Combined event.



She proved herself to be one of the world’s top skiers, and clinched her third World Cup win and second at the Swiss ski resort.



Holdener came fourth in the Super G and second in the slalom, to finish with a combined time of 2:01.18.



Her efforts put her in front of Italy’s Marta Bassino, who completed the event in 2:02.73 and Slovenia’s Ana Bucik, who clocked in at 2:02.74.



Meanwhile Lindsey Vonn of the United States got the best time in the Super G, finishing fourth with an overall time of 2:03.06.



Her compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin, who was leading the World Cup standings, did not compete in the combined event after she suffered falls during the two previous sessions.



Italy’s Federica Brignone and Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, who were second and third in the Super G respectively, did not complete the slalom.



Shiffrin was leading the WC on 1,477 points, followed by Holdener on 686 and Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg with 634.



