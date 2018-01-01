

He Upsets Marin in Indonesia Masters Quarterfinals



JAKARTA – China’s He Bingjiao upset on Friday Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin, the third seed, 21-19, 12-21, 21-16 in the women’s singles Indonesia Masters quarterfinals.



The Chinese player needed one hour and six minutes to defeat the two-time world champion and reigning Olympic champion.



This was Marin’s first loss verses the Chinese player in four career matches.



For a place in the final Bingjiao, the world No. 9, is to square off against Taiwanese world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying, who defeated South Korean Sung Ji-hyun 21-11, 21-8 in just 29 minutes.



The other semifinal match features Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand and Indian Saina Nehwal.



Fourth seed Intanon defeated Japanese six seed Nozomi Okuhara, 21-17, 21-10 in a match that lasted 37 minutes.



Nehwal, meanwhile, reached the final four at the expense of her compatriot Pusarla Venkata Sindhu 21-13, 21-18 in 37 minutes.



The Indonesia Masters is the second Super 500 event of the inaugural season of the multi-tier BWF World Tour, which comprises most of the year’s biggest badminton tournaments.



Three Super 1000 events (the second-highest tier), five Super 750 tournaments (the third-highest), seven Super 500 events (the fourth-highest) and 11 Super 300 events (the fifth-highest) will be held throughout the year leading up to December’s BWF World Tour Finals (the highest tier) in Ghangzhou, China.



The 2018 BWF World Championships, which will be held in late July and early August in Nanjing, China, and is the biggest tournament on this year’s badminton calendar.



