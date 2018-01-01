 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Alan Ruiz Joins Atletico Colon on Loan from Sporting de Portugal

LISBON – Argentine midfielder Alan Ruiz has joined Atletico Colon on loan for one year from Sporting Clube de Portugal, the Portuguese club announced on Friday.

Over the past few weeks, the player’s relationship with Sporting has gone through a rough patch after he was sidelined due to a disciplinary issue.

According to a Sporting statement, the Argentine club is due to pay Ruiz’s salary this year, in addition to other variables.

The 24-year-old joined Sporting last year as a substitute for Algerian striker Islam Slimani, who left for Leicester City in the summer of 2016.
 

