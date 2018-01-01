 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Babos, Mladenovic Claim 1st Grand Slam Women’s Doubles Together

MELBOURNE, Australia – Hungarian Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic of France won on Friday the women’s doubles title at the Australian Open after defeating the second seeded Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova 6-4, 6-3.

It took the fifth-seeded Hungarian/French duo one hour and 20 minutes to win their first Grand Slam title together; after renewing their partnership they had ended after the WTA Finals in 2015.

“Of course it’s an incredible feeling to share this moment together on court. We really enjoy playing together. We improved overall I think every single match,” Babos said.

“At the end of the day, like we all say, as a tennis player, you remember the winner. You don’t really mind who you played in the Grand Slam final or how you played it,” Mladenovic said.

Mladenovic had previously won the women’s doubles title at the 2016 French Open with her compatriot Caroline Garcia with whom Mladenovic also reached the US Open women’s doubles final in the same year.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved