

Babos, Mladenovic Claim 1st Grand Slam Women’s Doubles Together



MELBOURNE, Australia – Hungarian Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic of France won on Friday the women’s doubles title at the Australian Open after defeating the second seeded Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova 6-4, 6-3.



It took the fifth-seeded Hungarian/French duo one hour and 20 minutes to win their first Grand Slam title together; after renewing their partnership they had ended after the WTA Finals in 2015.



“Of course it’s an incredible feeling to share this moment together on court. We really enjoy playing together. We improved overall I think every single match,” Babos said.



“At the end of the day, like we all say, as a tennis player, you remember the winner. You don’t really mind who you played in the Grand Slam final or how you played it,” Mladenovic said.



Mladenovic had previously won the women’s doubles title at the 2016 French Open with her compatriot Caroline Garcia with whom Mladenovic also reached the US Open women’s doubles final in the same year.



