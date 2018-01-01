 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

One Dead, 11 Injured in Recent Quake in Indonesia’s Java Island

JAKARTA – One person died and 11 were injured in an earthquake that had rocked the Indonesian island of Java recently, the National Agency for Disaster Management said in a statement on Friday.

The victim was killed after he suffered a heart attack following a fall from the roof – which he was repairing when the quake had struck – of his home in the Lebak district in the province of Banten, the agency’s spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in the statement.

Seven of the injured are in serious condition, including several students, who were injured when the roof of a school had collapsed in the district of Cianjur in West Java province.

The magnitude-6 earthquake that hit Indonesia’s most populated island on Tuesday had also damaged a total of 2,855 buildings, including 2,760 homes, seven religious centers, two hospitals, 17 educational centers, six government offices and 63 public buildings, a majority of them in the districts of Lebak and Sukabumi in West Java.

Lebak authorities have declared a state of emergency in the district until Feb. 5 and the disaster management agency has sent help to the region in the form of school, health and other supplies worth 302.9 million rupiah ($22,760).

The hypocenter of the quake was located at a depth of 40 kilometers (25 miles), close to the coast of the province of Banten, around 150 kilometers from the country’s capital, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Tremors were also felt in the provinces of Lampung, Central Java and in Jakarta, where more than 10 million people live.

In 2004, a powerful quake in the northern part of Sumatra Island had triggered a tsunami in the Indian Ocean that had killed around 230,000 people in a dozen countries, mostly in Indonesia.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved