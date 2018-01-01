

One Dead, 11 Injured in Recent Quake in Indonesia’s Java Island



JAKARTA – One person died and 11 were injured in an earthquake that had rocked the Indonesian island of Java recently, the National Agency for Disaster Management said in a statement on Friday.



The victim was killed after he suffered a heart attack following a fall from the roof – which he was repairing when the quake had struck – of his home in the Lebak district in the province of Banten, the agency’s spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in the statement.



Seven of the injured are in serious condition, including several students, who were injured when the roof of a school had collapsed in the district of Cianjur in West Java province.



The magnitude-6 earthquake that hit Indonesia’s most populated island on Tuesday had also damaged a total of 2,855 buildings, including 2,760 homes, seven religious centers, two hospitals, 17 educational centers, six government offices and 63 public buildings, a majority of them in the districts of Lebak and Sukabumi in West Java.



Lebak authorities have declared a state of emergency in the district until Feb. 5 and the disaster management agency has sent help to the region in the form of school, health and other supplies worth 302.9 million rupiah ($22,760).



The hypocenter of the quake was located at a depth of 40 kilometers (25 miles), close to the coast of the province of Banten, around 150 kilometers from the country’s capital, according to the United States Geological Survey.



Tremors were also felt in the provinces of Lampung, Central Java and in Jakarta, where more than 10 million people live.



In 2004, a powerful quake in the northern part of Sumatra Island had triggered a tsunami in the Indian Ocean that had killed around 230,000 people in a dozen countries, mostly in Indonesia.



